How to Watch the Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Washington Capitals on Thursday, with Kirill Marchenko coming off a hat trick in their last game.
BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ is the place to tune in to watch the Capitals and the Blue Jackets square off.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|Blue Jackets
|4-3 WAS
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|Blue Jackets
|2-1 WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have given up 80 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Capitals' 70 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Capitals have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Strome
|29
|13
|6
|19
|10
|16
|53.3%
|Tom Wilson
|29
|10
|8
|18
|23
|19
|33.3%
|Alexander Ovechkin
|29
|5
|13
|18
|17
|10
|0%
|John Carlson
|29
|1
|15
|16
|38
|21
|-
|Aliaksei Protas
|28
|3
|11
|14
|10
|16
|35.4%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets concede 3.6 goals per game (120 in total), 31st in the NHL.
- With 105 goals (3.2 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's sixth-best offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 38 goals during that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|31
|1
|24
|25
|10
|13
|-
|Kirill Marchenko
|31
|13
|8
|21
|9
|19
|36.4%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|33
|6
|14
|20
|15
|10
|0%
|Ivan Provorov
|33
|2
|17
|19
|19
|6
|-
|Adam Fantilli
|33
|9
|10
|19
|10
|13
|41.7%
