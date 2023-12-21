Bilal Coulibaly and his Washington Wizards teammates will hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coulibaly, in his last time out, had 11 points in a 143-131 loss to the Kings.

With prop bets in place for Coulibaly, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bilal Coulibaly Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.4 11.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.8 Assists -- 1.7 1.3 PRA -- 15.2 17.3 PR -- 13.5 16 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Coulibaly's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bilal Coulibaly Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Coulibaly is responsible for taking 7.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.7 per game.

He's made 1.3 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.9. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 18th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 114.2 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 45.2 rebounds per contest.

The Trail Blazers concede 26.3 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 10.7 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.