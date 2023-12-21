Can we anticipate Anthony Mantha finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Mantha stats and insights

  • Mantha has scored in six of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted seven of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Mantha averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 120 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Mantha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:36 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 10:57 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:16 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:20 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:06 Away W 5-4

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

