Will Aliaksei Protas Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 21?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Aliaksei Protas going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Protas stats and insights
- In three of 28 games this season, Protas has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
- Protas has no points on the power play.
- Protas' shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 120 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Protas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|16:01
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|15:39
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.