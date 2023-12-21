On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Aliaksei Protas going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Protas stats and insights

In three of 28 games this season, Protas has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.

Protas has no points on the power play.

Protas' shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 120 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:10 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:03 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 16:01 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 2 1 1 15:39 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:16 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 5-4

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

