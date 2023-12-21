Can we anticipate Alexander Ovechkin finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

In four of 29 games this season, Ovechkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Blue Jackets this season in two games (five shots).

On the power play, Ovechkin has accumulated one goal and six assists.

He has a 4.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 120 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.1 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Ovechkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:01 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:45 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 1 0 1 23:07 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:49 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 14:45 Away W 5-4

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

