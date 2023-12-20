The Michigan State Spartans (7-2) will meet the Richmond Spiders (8-2) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Richmond vs. Michigan State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Richmond Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Players to Watch

Maggie Doogan: 18.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Grace Townsend: 10.4 PTS, 5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Addie Budnik: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Rachel Ullstrom: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Katie Hill: 5.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State Players to Watch

Julia Ayrault: 12.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.9 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.9 BLK Moira Joiner: 15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK DeeDee Hagemann: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Tory Ozment: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Theryn Hallock: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.