Richmond vs. Michigan State December 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Michigan State Spartans (7-2) will meet the Richmond Spiders (8-2) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Richmond vs. Michigan State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Richmond Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Maggie Doogan: 18.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Grace Townsend: 10.4 PTS, 5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Addie Budnik: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Rachel Ullstrom: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Katie Hill: 5.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Julia Ayrault: 12.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Moira Joiner: 15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DeeDee Hagemann: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tory Ozment: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Theryn Hallock: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.