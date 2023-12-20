Will Rasmus Sandin Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 20?
Can we count on Rasmus Sandin lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals match up against the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Sandin stats and insights
- Sandin is yet to score through 28 games this season.
- He has taken three shots in two games versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- Sandin has no points on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are allowing 98 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.5 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.
Sandin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:23
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:07
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:24
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:02
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:28
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Away
|W 2-1
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
