The Radford Highlanders (9-4) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Radford Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
  • Radford is 8-2 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 175th.
  • The Highlanders put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 67.9 the Mountaineers give up.
  • Radford is 8-3 when it scores more than 67.9 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Radford is averaging 18 more points per game at home (84.2) than on the road (66.2).
  • The Highlanders concede 60.4 points per game at home, and 73.4 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Radford drains fewer 3-pointers away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.6), and shoots a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (43.9%) too.

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 North Carolina Central W 82-74 Dedmon Center
12/12/2023 VMI W 73-56 Dedmon Center
12/16/2023 @ Bucknell W 70-63 Sojka Pavilion
12/20/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 High Point - Dedmon Center

