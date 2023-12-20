The Radford Highlanders (9-4) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

Radford is 8-2 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 175th.

The Highlanders put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 67.9 the Mountaineers give up.

Radford is 8-3 when it scores more than 67.9 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Radford is averaging 18 more points per game at home (84.2) than on the road (66.2).

The Highlanders concede 60.4 points per game at home, and 73.4 away.

Beyond the arc, Radford drains fewer 3-pointers away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.6), and shoots a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (43.9%) too.

