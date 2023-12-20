The Radford Highlanders (9-4) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum as 7.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 140.5.

Radford vs. West Virginia Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under West Virginia -7.5 140.5

Highlanders Betting Records & Stats

Radford has played six games this season that have had more than 140.5 combined points scored.

Radford's games this year have had a 142.3-point total on average, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Radford has an 8-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Radford has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

This season, the Highlanders have been at least a +240 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Radford has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Radford vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total West Virginia 2 25% 65.7 141 67.9 134.9 134.8 Radford 6 54.5% 75.3 141 67 134.9 141.1

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

The Highlanders' 75.3 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 67.9 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.9 points, Radford is 7-2 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

Radford vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) West Virginia 4-4-0 1-1 2-6-0 Radford 8-3-0 2-0 8-3-0

Radford vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

West Virginia Radford 13-4 Home Record 10-3 3-8 Away Record 7-10 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

