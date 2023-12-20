The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) will play the Radford Highlanders (8-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Radford vs. West Virginia Game Information

Radford Players to Watch

Bryan Antoine: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Kenyon Giles: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Justin Archer: 8.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK DaQuan Smith: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Chandler Turner: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jesse Edwards: 16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK Quinn Slazinski: 17.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kobe Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Ofri Naveh: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Josiah Harris: 5.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Radford vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank 345th 64.2 Points Scored 75.8 161st 62nd 65.8 Points Allowed 67.3 99th 138th 37.7 Rebounds 38.1 115th 136th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 204th 315th 5.7 3pt Made 8.1 128th 278th 11.9 Assists 12.3 256th 112th 11.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

