The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) will play the Radford Highlanders (8-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Radford vs. West Virginia Game Information

Radford Players to Watch

  • Bryan Antoine: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kenyon Giles: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Justin Archer: 8.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • DaQuan Smith: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chandler Turner: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jesse Edwards: 16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Quinn Slazinski: 17.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ofri Naveh: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josiah Harris: 5.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Radford vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank
345th 64.2 Points Scored 75.8 161st
62nd 65.8 Points Allowed 67.3 99th
138th 37.7 Rebounds 38.1 115th
136th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 204th
315th 5.7 3pt Made 8.1 128th
278th 11.9 Assists 12.3 256th
112th 11.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

