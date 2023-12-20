We have high school basketball competition in Prince William, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Battlefield High School at Centreville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20

7:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Clifton, VA

Clifton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lakes High School at Patriot High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20

7:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Gainesville High School at North Stafford High School