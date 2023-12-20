Portsmouth, Virginia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Portsmouth, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

I. C. Norcom High School at Churchland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20

Portsmouth, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Norview High School at Manor High School