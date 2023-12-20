The Old Dominion Monarchs (8-1) will host the NC State Wolfpack (11-0) after winning six home games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack put up an average of 79 points per game, 30.9 more points than the 48.1 the Monarchs allow.

NC State has put together an 11-0 record in games it scores more than 48.1 points.

Old Dominion has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 79 points.

The Monarchs put up only 3.2 more points per game (59.7) than the Wolfpack allow (56.5).

Old Dominion is 6-0 when scoring more than 56.5 points.

When NC State allows fewer than 59.7 points, it is 6-0.

This year the Monarchs are shooting 35% from the field, 2% higher than the Wolfpack concede.

The Wolfpack's 45.7 shooting percentage from the field is 12.9 higher than the Monarchs have conceded.

Old Dominion Leaders

En'Dya Buford: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Kaye Clark: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

8.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Jordan McLaughlin: 8.7 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

8.7 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Simone Cunningham: 5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 45.9 FG%

5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 45.9 FG% Brenda Fontana: 4.8 PTS, 30.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

