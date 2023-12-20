Wednesday's contest between the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (11-0) and Old Dominion Monarchs (8-1) going head to head at Chartway Arena has a projected final score of 68-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of NC State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on December 20.

In their last game on Sunday, the Monarchs suffered a 64-50 loss to VCU.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Old Dominion vs. NC State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Old Dominion vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 68, Old Dominion 53

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

Against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Monarchs secured their signature win of the season on December 3, a 55-42 home victory.

Old Dominion has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

The Monarchs have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Old Dominion 2023-24 Best Wins

55-42 at home over FGCU (No. 72) on December 3

57-53 on the road over Delaware (No. 143) on December 7

72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 203) on November 30

59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 225) on November 11

55-43 at home over Xavier (No. 291) on November 14

Old Dominion Leaders

En'Dya Buford: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Kaye Clark: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

8.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Jordan McLaughlin: 8.7 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

8.7 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Simone Cunningham: 5.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 45.9 FG%

5.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 45.9 FG% Brenda Fontana: 4.8 PTS, 30.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs have a +104 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 59.7 points per game to rank 278th in college basketball and are allowing 48.1 per outing to rank third in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.