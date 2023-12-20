The UTEP Miners (6-4) will meet the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. UTEP Game Information

Norfolk State Players to Watch

  • Jamarii Thomas: 20.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaylani Darden: 7.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Allen Betrand: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kuluel Mading: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Christian Ings: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

UTEP Players to Watch

  • Tae Hardy: 14.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zid Powell: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Otis Frazier III: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Calvin Solomon: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kevin Kalu: 5.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Norfolk State vs. UTEP Stat Comparison

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank
109th 78.6 Points Scored 74.6 185th
122nd 68.4 Points Allowed 67.5 103rd
156th 37.3 Rebounds 34.5 270th
103rd 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.0 109th
324th 5.5 3pt Made 6.8 240th
38th 16.7 Assists 11.8 282nd
319th 14.0 Turnovers 10.4 75th

