Norfolk State vs. UTEP December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The UTEP Miners (6-4) will meet the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Norfolk State vs. UTEP Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Jamarii Thomas: 20.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylani Darden: 7.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Allen Betrand: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kuluel Mading: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Christian Ings: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
UTEP Players to Watch
- Tae Hardy: 14.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zid Powell: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Otis Frazier III: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Calvin Solomon: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kevin Kalu: 5.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Norfolk State vs. UTEP Stat Comparison
|UTEP Rank
|UTEP AVG
|Norfolk State AVG
|Norfolk State Rank
|109th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|74.6
|185th
|122nd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|67.5
|103rd
|156th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|34.5
|270th
|103rd
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|109th
|324th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|240th
|38th
|16.7
|Assists
|11.8
|282nd
|319th
|14.0
|Turnovers
|10.4
|75th
