The UTEP Miners (6-4) will meet the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. UTEP Game Information

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Jamarii Thomas: 20.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylani Darden: 7.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Allen Betrand: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kuluel Mading: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Christian Ings: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

UTEP Players to Watch

Tae Hardy: 14.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Zid Powell: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Otis Frazier III: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Calvin Solomon: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Kevin Kalu: 5.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Norfolk State vs. UTEP Stat Comparison

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 109th 78.6 Points Scored 74.6 185th 122nd 68.4 Points Allowed 67.5 103rd 156th 37.3 Rebounds 34.5 270th 103rd 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.0 109th 324th 5.5 3pt Made 6.8 240th 38th 16.7 Assists 11.8 282nd 319th 14.0 Turnovers 10.4 75th

