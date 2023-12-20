The UTEP Miners (6-5) take the court against the Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 on YouTube.

Norfolk State vs. UTEP Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: YouTube

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Miners have averaged.
  • This season, Norfolk State has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.9% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 237th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Miners sit at 82nd.
  • The Spartans score an average of 75.9 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 70.2 the Miners give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.2 points, Norfolk State is 5-1.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

  • Norfolk State scores 94.2 points per game at home, and 66.0 away.
  • At home the Spartans are giving up 58.6 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than they are on the road (71.2).
  • At home, Norfolk State knocks down 9.8 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more than it averages away (5.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.1%) than on the road (30.7%).

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Stony Brook L 84-78 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/16/2023 @ Hofstra L 74-58 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/18/2023 Southern Virginia W 108-52 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
12/20/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center
1/2/2024 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

