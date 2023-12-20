How to Watch Norfolk State vs. UTEP on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UTEP Miners (6-5) take the court against the Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 on YouTube.
Norfolk State vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: YouTube
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Miners have averaged.
- This season, Norfolk State has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.9% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 237th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Miners sit at 82nd.
- The Spartans score an average of 75.9 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 70.2 the Miners give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.2 points, Norfolk State is 5-1.
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison
- Norfolk State scores 94.2 points per game at home, and 66.0 away.
- At home the Spartans are giving up 58.6 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than they are on the road (71.2).
- At home, Norfolk State knocks down 9.8 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more than it averages away (5.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.1%) than on the road (30.7%).
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|L 84-78
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Hofstra
|L 74-58
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/18/2023
|Southern Virginia
|W 108-52
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
