The Washington Capitals' upcoming game against the New York Islanders is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Nic Dowd find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Dowd stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, Dowd has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.

Dowd has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 19.0% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 98 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:30 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:50 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:03 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:37 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

