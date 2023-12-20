Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Loudoun Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Loudoun, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Loudoun, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Champe High School at Freedom High School - South Riding
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 20
- Location: South Riding, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Brooke Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Stafford, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potomac Falls High School at Tuscarora High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loudoun Valley High School at Woodgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Purcellville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.