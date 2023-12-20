If you reside in Loudoun, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Loudoun, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

John Champe High School at Freedom High School - South Riding

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 20

6:15 PM ET on December 20 Location: South Riding, VA

South Riding, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Brooke Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20

7:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Stafford, VA

Stafford, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Potomac Falls High School at Tuscarora High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 20

7:15 PM ET on December 20 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loudoun Valley High School at Woodgrove High School