The Longwood Lancers (12-1) are favored (-5.5) to extend a 12-game win streak when they visit the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The over/under is 137.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: McDougald-McLendon Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Longwood -5.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Longwood Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 10 games this season, Longwood and its opponents have combined to total more than 137.5 points.

The average point total in Longwood's outings this year is 140.1, 2.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lancers are 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Longwood has been favored in nine games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Lancers have been at least a -250 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won each of those games.

Longwood has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Longwood 7 70% 79.8 155 60.2 129.1 141.3 North Carolina Central 5 50% 75.2 155 68.9 129.1 137.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Longwood Insights & Trends

The Lancers average 10.9 more points per game (79.8) than the Eagles allow (68.9).

Longwood is 6-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Longwood 7-3-0 5-3 6-4-0 North Carolina Central 6-4-0 3-2 5-5-0

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Home/Away Splits

Longwood North Carolina Central 8-0 Home Record 3-1 4-1 Away Record 3-5 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 6-2-0 82.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 101 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.