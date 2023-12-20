The North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7) play the Longwood Lancers (11-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Information

Longwood Players to Watch

Walyn Napper: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Johnathan Massie: 12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Michael Christmas: 11.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Szymon Zapala: 10.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Elijah Tucker: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

Po'Boigh King: 14 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Fred Cleveland Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ja'Darius Harris: 14.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Perry Smith Jr.: 7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Emmanuel Izunabor: 5.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison

North Carolina Central Rank North Carolina Central AVG Longwood AVG Longwood Rank 232nd 72.9 Points Scored 80.8 64th 175th 70.5 Points Allowed 61.2 12th 285th 33.9 Rebounds 42.5 19th 181st 9.2 Off. Rebounds 13.7 8th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 6.4 278th 256th 12.3 Assists 14 153rd 128th 11.3 Turnovers 12.5 238th

