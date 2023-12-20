The North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7) play the Longwood Lancers (11-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Information

Longwood Players to Watch

  • Walyn Napper: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Johnathan Massie: 12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Michael Christmas: 11.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Szymon Zapala: 10.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Elijah Tucker: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

  • Po'Boigh King: 14 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Fred Cleveland Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Darius Harris: 14.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Perry Smith Jr.: 7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Emmanuel Izunabor: 5.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison

North Carolina Central Rank North Carolina Central AVG Longwood AVG Longwood Rank
232nd 72.9 Points Scored 80.8 64th
175th 70.5 Points Allowed 61.2 12th
285th 33.9 Rebounds 42.5 19th
181st 9.2 Off. Rebounds 13.7 8th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 6.4 278th
256th 12.3 Assists 14 153rd
128th 11.3 Turnovers 12.5 238th

