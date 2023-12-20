The Longwood Lancers (12-1) travel to face the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) after winning four straight road games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Longwood Moneyline North Carolina Central Moneyline BetMGM Longwood (-5.5) 137.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Longwood (-5.5) 137.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Betting Trends

Longwood has covered seven times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Lancers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times this season.

North Carolina Central has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

A total of five Eagles games this season have gone over the point total.

