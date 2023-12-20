How to Watch Longwood vs. North Carolina Central on TV or Live Stream - December 20
The Longwood Lancers (12-1) will look to extend a 12-game winning streak when visiting the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Longwood Stats Insights
- The Lancers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- Longwood has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Lancers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 241st.
- The 79.8 points per game the Lancers score are 10.9 more points than the Eagles give up (68.9).
- When Longwood puts up more than 68.9 points, it is 10-1.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison
- Longwood averages 82.4 points per game at home, compared to 75.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Lancers have been better at home this year, ceding 58.4 points per game, compared to 63.2 in road games.
- When playing at home, Longwood is averaging 2.1 more threes per game (6.9) than in road games (4.8). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (32.9%).
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|Gallaudet
|W 92-61
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 80-67
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/17/2023
|VMI
|W 68-49
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/20/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
