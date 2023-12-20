The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-5) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Liberty Flames (9-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 131.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Liberty vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orem, Utah

Orem, Utah Venue: UCCU Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Liberty -5.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Liberty and its opponents have scored more than 131.5 combined points.

Liberty has an average total of 138.4 in its contests this year, 6.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Flames have compiled a 7-2-0 record against the spread.

Liberty has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

The Flames have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Liberty.

Liberty vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 6 66.7% 79.3 147.8 59.2 126.5 136.8 Utah Valley 5 62.5% 68.5 147.8 67.3 126.5 136.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Liberty Insights & Trends

The 79.3 points per game the Flames put up are 12.0 more points than the Wolverines give up (67.3).

Liberty has a 7-0 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Liberty vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 7-2-0 3-1 4-5-0 Utah Valley 6-2-0 2-1 3-5-0

Liberty vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Utah Valley 19-1 Home Record 14-1 6-7 Away Record 12-5 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.