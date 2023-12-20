Liberty vs. Utah Valley December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4) face the Liberty Flames (8-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Liberty vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Liberty Players to Watch
- Kyle Rode: 14.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Cleveland: 9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joseph Venzant: 6.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colin Porter: 10.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Tanner Toolson: 11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trevin Dorius: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jaden McClanahan: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Drake Allen: 11.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Liberty vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison
|Utah Valley Rank
|Utah Valley AVG
|Liberty AVG
|Liberty Rank
|295th
|69.2
|Points Scored
|77.5
|125th
|75th
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|62.2
|20th
|282nd
|34.0
|Rebounds
|37.0
|176th
|337th
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|181st
|327th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|10.4
|15th
|113th
|14.6
|Assists
|15.5
|71st
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|8.8
|12th
