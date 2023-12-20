The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4) face the Liberty Flames (8-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Liberty Players to Watch

  • Kyle Rode: 14.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zach Cleveland: 9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kaden Metheny: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Joseph Venzant: 6.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Colin Porter: 10.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

  • Tanner Toolson: 11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Trevin Dorius: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Jaden McClanahan: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Drake Allen: 11.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Liberty vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison

Utah Valley Rank Utah Valley AVG Liberty AVG Liberty Rank
295th 69.2 Points Scored 77.5 125th
75th 66.4 Points Allowed 62.2 20th
282nd 34.0 Rebounds 37.0 176th
337th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 9.2 181st
327th 5.4 3pt Made 10.4 15th
113th 14.6 Assists 15.5 71st
175th 11.8 Turnovers 8.8 12th

