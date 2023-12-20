The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4) face the Liberty Flames (8-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Liberty Players to Watch

Kyle Rode: 14.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Cleveland: 9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Kaden Metheny: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Joseph Venzant: 6.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Colin Porter: 10.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Tanner Toolson: 11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Trevin Dorius: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Jaden McClanahan: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Drake Allen: 11.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Liberty vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison

Utah Valley Rank Utah Valley AVG Liberty AVG Liberty Rank 295th 69.2 Points Scored 77.5 125th 75th 66.4 Points Allowed 62.2 20th 282nd 34.0 Rebounds 37.0 176th 337th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 9.2 181st 327th 5.4 3pt Made 10.4 15th 113th 14.6 Assists 15.5 71st 175th 11.8 Turnovers 8.8 12th

