The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-5) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Liberty Flames (9-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Liberty vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah

UCCU Center in Orem, Utah TV: ESPN+

Liberty Stats Insights

The Flames are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

In games Liberty shoots higher than 42.1% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Flames are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 277th.

The Flames average 12.0 more points per game (79.3) than the Wolverines give up (67.3).

Liberty is 9-0 when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.6 more points than it averaged in away games (71.2).

Defensively the Flames were better at home last year, surrendering 55.7 points per game, compared to 69.9 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Liberty sunk 2.9 more treys per game (11.7) than away from home (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to on the road (34.7%).

