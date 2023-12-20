John Carlson and the Washington Capitals will face the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Prop bets for Carlson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

John Carlson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Capitals vs Islanders Game Info

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson has averaged 25:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Carlson has a goal in one of his 28 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Carlson has a point in 12 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Carlson has an assist in 11 of 28 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Carlson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Carlson has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 98 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 4 15 Points 2 1 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

