On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the New York Islanders. Is Joel Edmundson going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson stats and insights

  • Edmundson is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
  • Edmundson has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 98 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.5 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Edmundson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:56 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:41 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:31 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:42 Away W 2-1

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

