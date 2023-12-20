The Maryland Terrapins (8-3) will face the James Madison Dukes (7-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

JMU vs. Maryland Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

JMU Players to Watch

Peyton McDaniel: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jamia Hazell: 11.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Kseniia Kozlova: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Steph Ouderkirk: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Maryland Players to Watch

Shyanne Sellers: 16.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Bri McDaniel: 11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jakia Brown-Turner: 10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Brinae Alexander: 10.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Allie Kubek: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

