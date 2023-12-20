Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals will play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Kuznetsov against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Capitals vs Islanders Game Info

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

Kuznetsov's plus-minus this season, in 17:31 per game on the ice, is -6.

Kuznetsov has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kuznetsov has a point in nine of 24 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Kuznetsov has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kuznetsov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

There is a 43.5% chance of Kuznetsov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 98 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 6 11 Points 2 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

