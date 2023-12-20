Should you wager on Evgeny Kuznetsov to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders go head to head on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

Kuznetsov has scored in four of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted five shots in two games versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 98 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:31 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 3-1 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 5-4 SO 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:08 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:40 Home L 5-0

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

