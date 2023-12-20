Will Evgeny Kuznetsov Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 20?
Should you wager on Evgeny Kuznetsov to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders go head to head on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuznetsov stats and insights
- Kuznetsov has scored in four of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted five shots in two games versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are conceding 98 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.5 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.
Kuznetsov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|16:32
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|20:57
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|23:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Home
|L 5-0
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
