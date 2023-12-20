You can see player prop bet odds for Dylan Strome, Mathew Barzal and other players on the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders before their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Strome has been a big player for Washington this season, with 18 points in 28 games.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 1 1 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 5 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 0 0 3

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Tom Wilson has 18 points (0.6 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding eight assists.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 1 1 2 at Predators Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 1 0 1 1

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Alexander Ovechkin's season total of 17 points has come from five goals and 12 assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 6 at Flyers Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Barzal has scored 10 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 23 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the New York offense with 33 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 3.0 shots per game, shooting 10.8%.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 15 0 2 2 2 vs. Ducks Dec. 13 1 0 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 11 0 1 1 3

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Noah Dobson has amassed 33 points this season, with six goals and 27 assists.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Dec. 16 0 3 3 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Dec. 13 0 2 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 11 0 3 3 1

