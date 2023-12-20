Two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Washington Capitals face the New York Islanders on Wednesday at Capital One Arena -- starting at 7:30 PM ET -- are the Capitals' Dylan Strome and the Islanders' Mathew Barzal.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Strome has been a major player for Washington this season, collecting 18 points in 28 games.

Tom Wilson is another important player for Washington, with 18 points (0.6 per game) -- scoring 10 goals and adding eight assists.

Alexander Ovechkin has 17 points for Washington, via five goals and 12 assists.

Charlie Lindgren (6-3-2) has a 2.4 goals against average and a .925% save percentage (sixth-best in league).

Islanders Players to Watch

Barzal's 10 goals and 23 assists in 30 games give him 33 points on the season.

Noah Dobson has made a major impact for New York this season with 33 points (six goals and 27 assists).

This season, Bo Horvat has scored 13 goals and contributed 18 assists for New York, giving him a point total of 31.

In the crease, New York's Semyon Varlamov is 6-4-1 this season, amassing 342 saves and allowing 30 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Capitals vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 30th 2.39 Goals Scored 3.1 18th 10th 2.79 Goals Allowed 3.16 15th 29th 27.4 Shots 30 22nd 16th 30.9 Shots Allowed 35.7 31st 32nd 9.76% Power Play % 26.44% 5th 12th 81.52% Penalty Kill % 72.04% 32nd

