Big South Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Wednesday college basketball slate includes three games with a Big South team in play. Among those games is the South Carolina Upstate Spartans playing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Big South Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Winthrop Eagles at North Florida Ospreys
|12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ACC Network X
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
|5:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
