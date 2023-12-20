The Wednesday college basketball slate includes three games with a Big South team in play. Among those games is the South Carolina Upstate Spartans playing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Big South Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Winthrop Eagles at North Florida Ospreys 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ACC Network X Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at East Tennessee State Buccaneers 5:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

