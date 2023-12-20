Will Anthony Mantha Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 20?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Anthony Mantha a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Mantha stats and insights
- Mantha has scored in six of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Islanders this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 19.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 98 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.
Mantha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:36
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|10:57
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:20
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|11:37
|Away
|W 2-1
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
