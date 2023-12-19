The Memphis Tigers (8-2) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the No. 22 Virginia Cavaliers (9-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 as 2.5-point favorites. The Cavaliers have won five games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 130.5 points.

Virginia vs. Memphis Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -2.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Virginia's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 130.5 points in three of 10 outings.

The average total for Virginia's games this season is 120.1 points, 10.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Virginia has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Virginia has yet to play a game this season where it is named as the underdog.

The Cavaliers have entered two games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and won each of those games.

Virginia has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Virginia vs. Memphis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 7 87.5% 79.6 146.4 74.4 127.7 149.9 Virginia 3 30% 66.8 146.4 53.3 127.7 126.9

Additional Virginia Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers put up an average of 66.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 74.4 the Tigers give up.

Virginia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 74.4 points.

Virginia vs. Memphis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 4-4-0 1-3 6-2-0 Virginia 6-4-0 0-0 3-7-0

Virginia vs. Memphis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Virginia 13-2 Home Record 15-1 7-5 Away Record 6-5 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-8-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 82.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

