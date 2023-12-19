Virginia vs. Memphis December 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Memphis Tigers (7-2) meet the Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Virginia vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- TV: ESPN2
Virginia Players to Watch
- Reece Beekman: 11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ryan Dunn: 9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Isaac McKneely: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Leon Bond III: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Andrew Rohde: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Memphis Players to Watch
- David Jones: 20.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 9.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malcolm Dandridge: 6.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
Virginia vs. Memphis Stat Comparison
|Memphis Rank
|Memphis AVG
|Virginia AVG
|Virginia Rank
|88th
|79.7
|Points Scored
|68.0
|307th
|258th
|74.1
|Points Allowed
|53.2
|2nd
|152nd
|37.4
|Rebounds
|33.1
|310th
|181st
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|320th
|120th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.3
|203rd
|212th
|13.0
|Assists
|16.0
|61st
|309th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|7.9
|1st
