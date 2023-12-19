Virginia vs. Memphis: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 19
The Memphis Tigers (8-2) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (9-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The Cavaliers have won five games in a row.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Virginia matchup.
Virginia vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Virginia vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-2.5)
|130.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-2.5)
|130.5
|-154
|+128
Virginia vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- Virginia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- Memphis has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Tigers games have gone over the point total six out of eight times this season.
Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- The Cavaliers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +8000 at the start of the season to +8000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Virginia has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.
