Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Virginia Beach, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Virginia Beach, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Great Bridge High School at Frank W. Cox High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside High School at Green Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tallwood High School at Floyd E. Kellam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at First Colonial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ocean Lakes High School at Princess Anne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Landstown High School at Kempsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
