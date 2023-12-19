Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Tazewell, Virginia today, we've got what you need.
Tazewell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pikeview High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Bluefield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richlands High School at Holston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Damascus, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
