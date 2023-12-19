Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Roanoke, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roanoke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bassett High School at William Byrd High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Vinton, VA

Vinton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside High School at Franklin County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount, VA Conference: Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Pulaski County High School at Hidden Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA Conference: River Ridge

River Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Cave Spring High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke