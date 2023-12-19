Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rappahannock Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Rappahannock, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Rappahannock, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rappahannock County High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Quicksburg, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
