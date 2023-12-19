Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 19
The New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pelicans 118 - Grizzlies 106
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-11.1)
- Pick OU:
Under (232.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 224.0
- The Pelicans' .593 ATS win percentage (16-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .360 mark (9-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (42.9%).
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, New Orleans does it better (48.1% of the time) than Memphis (40%).
- The Pelicans have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-5) this season, better than the .125 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (2-14).
Pelicans Performance Insights
- The Pelicans are averaging 116 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 113.8 points per contest (15th-ranked).
- With 44.7 rebounds per game, New Orleans is 10th in the NBA. It allows 44 rebounds per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.
- This year, the Pelicans rank 10th in the league in assists, delivering 26.5 per game.
- New Orleans is committing 13.1 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).
- The Pelicans are draining 11.3 three-pointers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 36.5% three-point percentage (18th-ranked).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Grizzlies are the worst team in the league (105.6 points per game). Defensively, they are 11th (112.4 points allowed per game).
- In 2023-24, Memphis is 24th in the NBA in rebounds (42.1 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.1).
- The Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the league in assists (23.9 per game) in 2023-24.
- In terms of turnovers, Memphis is 22nd in the league in committing them (13.9 per game). It is fourth-best in forcing them (15.2 per game).
- The Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (13 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.3%).
