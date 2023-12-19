The Hampton Pirates (0-7) will meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (7-2) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM ET.

Hampton vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Hampton Players to Watch

Camryn Hill: 14.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Cheyenne Talbot: 9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Aisha Dabo: 7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Ariana Wilkes: 2.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

2.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Amyah Reaves: 5.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Terren Ward: 22 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

22 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Simone James: 11.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Eden Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6 PTS, 2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Torrion Starks: 7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

