How to Watch Hampton vs. Bowling Green on TV or Live Stream - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (7-3) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Hampton Pirates (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Stroh Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Hampton vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hampton Stats Insights
- The Pirates are shooting 47.8% from the field, 7.7% higher than the 40.1% the Falcons' opponents have shot this season.
- Hampton has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons sit at 227th.
- The Pirates score an average of 83.1 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 65.8 the Falcons give up.
- When it scores more than 65.8 points, Hampton is 4-4.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Hampton scored 3.9 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (65.9).
- The Pirates allowed fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (81.1) last season.
- Hampton knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.9 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than on the road (33.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hampton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|W 121-66
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/11/2023
|Mary Baldwin
|W 100-53
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/16/2023
|James Madison
|L 88-71
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/1/2024
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.