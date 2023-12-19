Tuesday's contest that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (7-3) versus the Hampton Pirates (4-6) at Stroh Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-66 in favor of Bowling Green, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on December 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Hampton vs. Bowling Green Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

11:00 AM ET

ESPN+

Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Hampton vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 82, Hampton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Hampton vs. Bowling Green

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-16.0)

Bowling Green (-16.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Bowling Green is 4-3-0 against the spread, while Hampton's ATS record this season is 2-5-0. Both the Falcons and the Pirates are 3-4-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game (posting 83.1 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and conceding 75.6 per outing, 289th in college basketball) and have a +75 scoring differential.

Hampton pulls down 39.9 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball) while allowing 34.4 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

Hampton knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 34.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.1%.

Hampton has committed 14.9 turnovers per game (347th in college basketball), 1.5 more than the 13.4 it forces (90th in college basketball).

