You can find player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Kyle Kuzma and other players on the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards heading into their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Wizards vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and MNMT

NBCS-CA and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Kings Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Kuzma is averaging 23.1 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.4 lower than Monday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma has dished out 4.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Monday's over/under.

Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Tyus Jones' 11.6 points per game average is 0.9 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (3.1) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

Jones has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones' 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: +128)

Deni Avdija is putting up 11.6 points per game, 1.1 higher than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 5.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (6.5).

Avdija has picked up 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -102) 13.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -115)

The 20.5-point total set for Sabonis on Monday is 2.0 more points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 12.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (13.5).

Sabonis has averaged seven assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +104)

De'Aaron Fox's 30.1 points per game are 0.6 more than Monday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Fox has picked up 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

He drains 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.