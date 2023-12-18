The Sacramento Kings (13-9) clash with the Washington Wizards (3-20) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Kings Game Information

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma delivers 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Wizards.

The Wizards are getting 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Deni Avdija this year.

Jordan Poole gets the Wizards 16.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while posting 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Wizards are getting 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Tyus Jones this year.

Daniel Gafford is putting up 10.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 69.7% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis posts 18.5 points, 6.9 assists and 12.2 rebounds per contest.

De'Aaron Fox averages 29.5 points, 4.5 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 3.1 made treys per contest (ninth in NBA).

Malik Monk averages 14.7 points, 2.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kevin Huerter averages 11.6 points, 2.8 assists and 4.4 boards.

Keegan Murray averages 13.8 points, 1.8 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Wizards vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Wizards 116.3 Points Avg. 115.9 116.9 Points Allowed Avg. 127 46.4% Field Goal % 48.2% 36.1% Three Point % 35.1%

