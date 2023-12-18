Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Virginia Beach, Virginia today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Virginia Beach, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ocean Lakes High School at Grassfield High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Landstown High School at John Marshall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Richmond, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
