Tyus Jones and his Washington Wizards teammates will face the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 112-108 loss versus the Suns, Jones tallied 22 points, 11 assists and six steals.

In this piece we'll examine Jones' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.6 12.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.5 Assists 6.5 5.3 5.8 PRA -- 20 21.3 PR -- 14.7 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.4



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Kings

Jones is responsible for attempting 10.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.5 per game.

He's attempted 3.3 threes per game, or 9.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Wizards average the ninth-most possessions per game with 105.9.

Giving up 116.6 points per game, the Kings are the 21st-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Kings give up 43.6 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Kings have given up 27.1 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Giving up 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Kings are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Tyus Jones vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 31 12 6 8 2 0 2 1/1/2023 32 18 6 8 5 0 1 11/22/2022 27 8 3 6 2 0 2 10/27/2022 24 14 2 5 1 0 0

