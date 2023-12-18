Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Surry Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Surry, Virginia today? We've got you covered.
Surry, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nandua High School at Surry County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Dendron, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
